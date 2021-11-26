How gunmen kidnap principal, four others in Ondo school

The principal of Auga Community Grammar School in Ondo state, Joshua Adeyemi, and four others have been kidnapped by gunmen during an attack on their vehicle around Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state.

Others taken away by the gunmen during the attacks that lasted several minutes along the Auga/Ise-Akoko Road were Adeyemi’s vice, Ifedayo Yesufu, and three other teachers.

As gathered, one of the victims, a pregnant lady, Blessing Okeke, was released by the abductors due to her condition after she had trekked for over one hour in the forest.

It was learnt that Okeke, after her regaining freedom, alerted the families of the victims who then reported the incident to the police.

The spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the abduction on Friday and disclosed that the incident occurred yesterday.

Odunlami disclosed that a team of special policemen have been deployed to go after the perpetrators with sole aim to rescue the victims without paying any ransom and capture the gunmen for prosecution.

She said the team was currently combing the forest and the entire vicinity to rescue the remaining four victims and apprehend the kidnappers.

