How gunmen kidnap Niger Catholic schoolchildren

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has confirmed that armed men attacked the St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, kidnapping students and staff of the institute.

According to the diocese, the incident occurred between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.am on Friday, adding that a security personnel sustained gun shot injuries after being attacked by the armed men.

In a statement issued by the Diocesan Secretary Jatau Joseph, on Friday, the number of students picked from the private school was not disclosed but stated that it is actively collaborating with security operatives, community leaders, and government authorities to rescue the victims.

It also urged the public to remain calm, support security efforts, and continue praying for the safe and quick return of all abducted students and staff.

According to the statement, “This is to inform us that armed attackers invaded St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Niger State, in the early hours of 21st November 2025, abducting some pupils, students, teachers, and a security personnel who was badly shot. The incident occurred between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., causing fear and distress within the school community.

“The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora strongly condemned the attack and expressed deep concern for the safety of the kidnapped children and their families. Security agencies were immediately informed and have begun coordinated efforts to ensure the safe rescue and return of the victims. The Bishop assured the public that the Diocese is actively collaborating with security operatives, community leaders, and government authorities.

“The Diocese called on the public to remain calm, support security efforts, and continue praying for the safe and quick return of all abducted. It also reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of children and promised to provide fürther updates as verified information becomes available. May the Lord grant quick release to those abducted and continue to protect his people from all danger.

Meanwhile, the Niger Police Command Police said operatives have been deployed to comb the forests in a bid to rescue the victims.

The Commissioner of Police, Adamu Elleman, assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the students are rescued unharmed.