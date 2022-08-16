How gunmen kidnap Nasarawa information commissioner- Police 

The Nasarawa Police Command has confirmed kidnap of the Information, Culture and Tourism, Yakubu Lawal, at his residence in Eggon axis of the state and urged residents to alert any of its police station wherever they sight him.

It said that the commissioner was kidnapped by gunmen who stormed the community, shooting sporadically at about one hour in the community.

As gathered, the gunmen that whisked the Commissioner away from his home were heavily armed and no one could halt the operations.

The Police spokesperson, DSP Nansel Ramhan, confirmed Lawal’s abduction on Tuesday and narrated how the gunmen picked the commissioner from his home in the state.

The spokesperson, in a statement made available to newsmen, explained that the gunmen arrived at the Commissioner’s home at about 9pm after his return from the office.

Ramhan further said the search and rescue operation is ongoing by the combined team, led by Area Commander, Akwanga Area Command, ACP Halliru Aliyu, to rescue the victim unhurt and arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

According to the statement, “On 15/8/202 at about 2045hrs, the attention of Policemen on routine patrol was drawn to the sound of sporadic gunshots in the Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

“Consequently, the Police operatives attached to Nasarawa Eggon Division raced to the scene while the Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi immediately reinforced the men with a combined detachment of the Police Mobile Force, the Anti-kidnapping unit, Military personnel, Vigilante as well as local hunters.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that unknown gunmen while shooting sporadically, invaded the residence of one Hon. Yakubu Lawal, forcefully abducted him to an unknown destination.

“Anyone with useful information that will assist the Command to rescue the victim or arrest of the suspects to reach out to the command via the following numbers: 08035951018, 08033806409, 08037461715 and 08036157659.”

