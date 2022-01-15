How gunmen kidnap four varsity students in Nasarawa

No fewer than four students of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) were confirmed to have been kidnapped when gunmen attacked the school.

As gathered, the gunmen stormed the students’ hostel at about 11:30 p.m when they were preparing to sleep after completing their studies for the day and kidnapped them.

Confirming the abduction, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Shehu Abdul-Rahman, said that the incident took place in Mararraba, a community located close to the institution.

Abdul-Rahman, through a statement released yesterday, Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, Abubakar Ibrahim, expressed his profound outrage at the unfortunate development and condemned it in strong terms and demand for the immediate release of those kidnapped”.

The VC reaffirmed that the kidnapping of students constitutes one of the most serious threats to education in Nasarawa State, in particular, and Nigeria in general.

He, therefore, expressed his deep sympathy to the families of the abducted students, assuring them that serious efforts are being taken to ensure the quick rescue of the kidnapped students.

According to him, additional measures have been put in place to guarantee adequate safety of lives and property within and outside the campuses of the university.

While students have been asked to remain calm and go about their normal activities at the campuses of the university, they’ve also been asked to pay more attention to security-related matters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

