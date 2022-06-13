How gunmen kidnap cleric, wife, driver in Oyo

After several minutes of investigations, the Oyo Police Command has disclosed that an Anglican Bishop of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State, Oluwaseun Aderogba, his wife, and the driver were kidnapped by gunmen after their vehicle developed mechanical faults Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.

The police said that while the occupants of the vehicle were trying to quickly fix the car as well as leave the Oyo end of the road, the gunmen arrived and kidnapped them to their location.

Narrating what transpired before their abduction, Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Adewale Osifeso, in a statement released on Monday, disclosed that they were abducted yesterday.

Osifeso explained that one Reverend Adekunle Adeluwa reported the incident at Atiba Divisional Police Headquarters after the gunmen concluded their operations.

According to Osifeso, the victims were traveling from Yewa in Ogun State to Jebba in Kwara, when they were abducted by the gunmen on Sunday.

He added that the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations of the Command has been directed to take over the operation that would lead to the rescue of the victims.

“All the tactical teams of the Command Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Ambush Squad, Puff Adder, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), and Conventional Police personnel along with local hunters and vigilantes are all involved in the rescue operations,” the command’s spokesman said.

“Meanwhile, a discreet investigation led by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) is simultaneously been vigorously embarked upon to ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt.

“While enjoining members of the public to report any suspicion to the nearest Police Division or formation, credible and timely information, the General Public are assured of their safety as they go about their lawful activities.”

