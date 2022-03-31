How gunmen burn down Council Secretariat in Anambra

A gang of armed men were reported to have attacked and razed the Secretariat of Nnewi South Local Government Area in Ukpor, Anambra State.

As gathered, the gunmen allegedly killed a securityman during the attack that lasted for several minutes without any interference from the Nigerian Police and other security agencies across the state.

Sources said that the deceased man was one of the security men stationed at the council secretariat and that he was killed during the attack.

It was learnt that the attack that left residents in panic occurred at about 1:30 am on Thursday with property worth millions of naira destroyed by the gunmen.

The State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, who confirmed the attack during a visit to the vandalised secretariat, lamented that the property destroyed were built with tax payers money and that it would be re-constructed with same money.

Soludo stated that actions of the gunmen would not affect his administration’s resolve to achieve a better and more secured Anambra as well as a state that would work for all irrespective of their status.

He said: “I was at Ukpor, the Nnewi South LGA Headquarters and the scene of last night’s attack by some arsonists. This mindless bloodletting and destruction of infrastructure does not define who we are! Nothing can justify these acts of criminality.

“As I looked at what is left of the rubbles, I asked myself, “in all this, who loses?”. Structures built from the taxes paid by the genuinely hard-working men and women on the streets are ruined for reasons that are incomprehensible to sane minds.

“The resources that should have been deployed to providing more for struggling tax payers, would now be channeled into reconstructing these destroyed buildings and rebuilding missing records. It is very impossible to make any meaningful progress this way.

“Quite frankly, ndị Anambra cannot be repressed by a few criminal elements. Our resolve to entrench law and order is total, no amount of wanton destruction will cower us.

“I remember with a deep sense of grief, the three gallant police officers – Inspector Murtala Saudi, Sgt. Mudassir Ahmed, and Sgt. Samuel Ishaya, who lost their lives to the Unknown Gunmen who attacked us at a meeting with the youths in my village on this day last year.

“We pledge to continue to take care of their families, and for their sake and many others who lost their lives to the sheer wickedness of a few misguided people, we shall not relent in our effort to make Anambra Liveable and Prosperous”, he added.

