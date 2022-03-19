How gunmen attack Police station, Ohaneze leaders’ house in Imo

Residents of Imo State were currently living under fears after gunmen attacked Divisional police headquarters in Umuguma, Owerri West Local Government and President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, house in Awomamma community in Oru East Local Government.

The fears of the residents, as learnt, intensified after reports came that the attack occurred simultaneously with the gunmen allegedly killing policeman identified as Ifeanyi, and a final year student of the Imo State University, as well as freeing suspects that were still under investigations and set vehicles within the station ablaze.

It was gathered that the attacks were perpetrated between 2 am and 4 am on Saturday without any reinforcement to prevent the attackers from gaining access into both premises especially at the station where they set ablaze two patrol vehicles and seven cars.

The Guild learnt that aside from the home of the Ohaneze leader that they had easy access, the gunmen had stiff resistance from the policemen at the station who were said to have clashed with them but succumbed to the gunmen firepower and fled later.

After succeeding in getting the policemen away from the station, the gunmen were reported to have freed suspects in detention and set the vehicles within the premises ablaze.

According to residents within the communities particularly those living few meters away from the station, the gunmen shot into the air during the attack and we were frightened.

A resident, Ejike said: “nobody slept here, we were scared to leave our homes but we knew it was heavy bombardment. Unfortunately they killed our own brother, Ifeanyi, who was trying to defend the station and his people by extension.”

However, the state Police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, who confirmed the incident, maintained that no life was lost during both attacks particularly at the station.

Abattam said, “yes, there was an incident, but our men repelled them, no life was lost and neither did we lose any firearm. They threw in dynamite which ignited the roof but our men engaged them. No life was lost and no arms was lost.”

Meanwhile, confirming the attacks on Ohaneze leader’s house, Obiozor, the Imo command spokesperson said the hoodlums who came in vehicles threw petrol bombs in the house damaging properties.

The police spokesperson said no life was lost and no one was injured as Obiozor was not in the house when the gunmen carried out the attacks.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, has activated all the Rapid Response Team and they are on the trail of perpetrators.

Speaking on the development, the member representing owerri-west state constituency and majority leader of the house, Kanayo Onyemaechi, has attack s on the police station as sad and pathetic and assured of his support to apprehend the perpetrators.

Onyemaechi, who was joined by former commissioner, Noble Atulegwu, said: “this is the first time the police station is witnessing such attack and it is worrisome and quite unfortunate”.

He, meanwhile, sympathize with the police force, families of victims of the attack and entire good people of owerri-west LGA while urging them not to panic as the state government is on top of the situation.

