How gunmen attack Ibadan poly’s staff quarters

The Polytechnic of Ibadan has confirmed gunmen attack by suspected armed robbers on the institution’s staff quarters in Ibadan, the state’s capital.

The attack was said to have involved a lecturer in the Department of Biology, Okedara Emmanuel, who was injured during the attack and was rushed to the University College Hospital, Ibadan for treatment.

Confirming the incident during an interview with newsmen on Monday, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Soladoye Adewole stated that the attack occurred at about 12:30 a.m at the North campus of the polytechnic when the robbers stormed the quarters.

Adewole confirmed that no casualty was recorded but the injured lecturer, who had gunshot wounds and was responding to treatment.

According to him, the matter has been reported to the police and security has been scaled up at the campus.

