How gunmen attack bullion van, injure policeman in Ondo

Activities on Akure/Owo Highway in Ondo State were said to have been paralysed after gunmen attacked a bullion van belonging to a commercial bank in the state.

The Guild gathered that the gunmen, after trailing the bullion van for several minutes on the highway, launched an attack on it at Emure-Ile junction, engaging the Nigerian Police officers attached to the vehicle in a gun battle.

During the gun battle that lasted for several minutes, a policeman, while preventing the armed men from having access to the vehicle, was reported to have sustained a gunshot wound.

Speaking to newsmen after the attack on Wednesday, the spokesman for the Ondo Command, Funmi Odunlami, said that the attack occurred earlier in the day and that the face-off between the law enforcement officers and the gunmen occurred close to Emure-Ile junction.

Odunlami, however, hinted that the gunmen were unable to cart away any funds, saying the bullion van was not carrying any cash when they struck.

According to her, a team of policemen has been deployed to the area to apprehend the armed robbers and the injured policeman is being treated at a nearby hospital.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

