How gunmen assassinate commissioner in Katsina

The Katsina State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir, was reported to have been assassinated by gunmen in the state.

As gathered, the commissioner was killed by gunmen during an attack on his residence located in Fatima Shema Estate along Daura Road in the state capital.

It was learnt that Nasir was stabbed in the stomach while in his sitting room and the body of the state governor’s aide, was dragged into a toilet where it was locked.

Sources close to the government house and the home of the commissioner on Thursday disclosed that the tragedy occurred yesterday night.

Another source disclosed that the Nigerian Police and other security agencies have taken over the case and commenced investigations to unravel the perpetrators of the heinous act.

After the attack, the State Governor, Aminu Masari, was said to have visited the residence Of murdered commissioner and ordered that the body be taken To Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Katsina

The Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Baba, and the Director of Department of State Services (DSS) in the state were on ground as their men forced open the door of the apartment where Nasir was killed.

The deceased’s phone and that of another person were recovered at the scene by the security agencies, as part of the exhibit for investigations.

Addressing pressmen the Police boss said: “He was stabbed last night but we discovered this evening. A suspect has been arrested and investigation is ongoing”.

