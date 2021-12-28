How gunman kill four, injure three during USA shopping mall attack

A lone gunman has shot four people to death, leaving three others injured, including a police officer, during a shooting spree that unfolded at several locations particularly a shopping and ended with police killing the suspect.

Investigators have yet to determine a motive for the rampage, which began around 5 p.m. when the gunman shot and killed two women and wounded a man near downtown Denver, USA.

Confirming the attack during a news briefing, the Police Chief, Paul Pazen said that the suspect fled in a car and fatally shot a man in east Denver’s Cheesman Park neighborhood, before opening fire again in a west Denver community where no one was hit.

According to Pazen, the suspect twice exchanged gunfire from his vehicle with Denver officers pursuing him, disabling a police cruiser.

While narrating what happened, the Lakewood Police spokesman, John Romero, stated that the gunman further drove into the neighboring city of Lakewood, where he shot and killed a fourth person inside an unspecified business,

“The gunman fled from Lakewood police when they attempted to pull him over and engaged in a running gun battle with officers before fleeing on foot and entering a hotel, where he shot and wounded a clerk.

He then shot at police officers again, wounding one of them, before police shot him dead, Romero told reporters. Authorities did not publicly identify the suspect, and said circumstances leading to the shooting remained under investigation.

The conditions of the wounded officer and civilians were not immediately known.” he said.

According to an eye witness and a shopper, Anne Wilson, who was inside a cellular phone store in Lakewood when gunfire erupted nearby, the gunman had fired seven to eight shots.

“seven or eight gunshots, and then like another set of maybe five more.” she said.

Wilson added that she and other customers were quickly ushered by store employees into a back room behind security gates until the danger had passed. “It is scary, scary times we live in,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

