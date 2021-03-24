How Greeks investments aided Nigeria’s food sufficiency

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the current state of food sufficency that Nigerians now enjoys across the country was achieved with foreign direct investments in agriculture sector, particularly from Greeks nationals in Nigeria.

He added more have been achieved in the country’s agricultural sector such that had resulted in food sufficiency through the cooperation and continued investments from foreign nationals and investors, one of which Greeks nationals stands out.

Buhari, who singled out Greece and her people for commendation, said that Greeks nationals across Nigeria have impacted positively on their host communities and the country in general.

The president, in a goodwill message to the people of Greece as they celebrate the 200th anniversary of Hellenic Republic founding, and contained in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said that all avenues would be explored in strengthening bilateral ties between both nations.

“Nigeria values the significant investments Greek nationals have made in the food and agro-allied industry, contributing substantially to food sufficiency and security in Nigeria,” the statement quoted Buhari to have said while reflecting on the long standing ties between both countries.

Continuing, the statement added, “the President recognises the indelible marks of Greek ingenuity and scholarship in the world of arts, literature, science, sports and industry, and prays that this august occasion, which will surely bring fond memories of the forebears of the Greek nation, will inspire the present generation to greater successes.

“As a nation whose long history of strength, survival and innovation has helped it surmount political, economic and security challenges, President Buhari looks forward to a future of peace, stability and prosperity, under strong democratic institutions and governance.

“He wishes President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and the people of Greece celebrating on March 25 in Nigeria, Greece and around the world a happy Independence Day and Bicentennial anniversary.”