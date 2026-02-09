How gospel artiste, three crew members die inside Lagos studio

A Lagos gospel artiste and three members of his crew have been found dead inside a music studio in Ajah, Lagos State.

The victims are Matthew Ogundele, Itunu Ogundele, Joseph Sanya, and a blogger Matthew Awosanya, popularly known as JoesTv.

They were discovered dead in a studio in the Abraham Adesanya area on Wednesday.

The group had performed the previous night at a birthday praise event organized by gospel artiste, Olanireti Akinbola.

Following the performance, they reportedly stayed overnight in the studio, where their bodies were later found.

Confirming the incident, Abimbola Adebisi, spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, said the suspect, identified as the event organiser, is in custody.

“The incident was initially reported at the Ajah Division but has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for further investigation,” Adebisi said.

The police spokesperson disclosed that investigations has been intensified while the Command awaits the autopsy report to unravel other activities that occurred before their death.

The corpses have been deposited at the Mainland General Hospital mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy and preservation.

Authorities are said to be closely monitoring the case, and forensic findings are expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the deaths.