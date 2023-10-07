How friends introduced drugs to me– Nollywood actress

A multiple awards winning Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi, has revealed how she narrowly dodged becoming entangled in the web of drug addiction due to the toxic crowd she once mingled with.

During a candid heart-to-heart interview with newsmen, she unveiled a dark chapter in her career where she waged a fierce battle against the demons of depression and anxiety, succumbing to the siren call of illicit substances.

Nigerian filmmaker and actress didn’t mince words when she shared the shocking tale of how she was entangled in the snare of drugs by her friends during a tumultuous period in her life.

The 41-year-old screen diva, in a heartfelt tête-à-tête with BBC News Yoruba, laid bare the bleak times when depression held her captive, and a cloud of negativity hung over her.

According to Abraham, her plunge into the world of drug use commenced at the hands of a female friend who convinced her that it could be a panacea for her depression and a way to sweep her troubles under the rug.

However, the mother-of-two eventually made a clean break from the clutches of drugs.

She confessed that she sought the necessary assistance when she came to the profound realization that her self-destructive behaviors were casting a shadow over her overall endeavors.

Remarkably, the actress disclosed that the friend who had initially led her astray into drug use had also undergone a transformation, leaving behind her old habits, much like Toyin herself.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

