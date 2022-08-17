How four secondary school leavers drown in Lagos

No fewer than four students of Kuramo Senior College, Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government were confirmed to have drowned during a party to celebrate completion of their 2022 West African Senior School Examination (WASSCE) in Lagos State.

The four missing secondary school leavers including two girls, were said to be among 10 students that were swept off the shore of Elegushi Beach in Lekki axis of the state.

As gathered, the students between the ages of 14 and 16 years that went to party and swim at the beach to celebrate the completion of their examination.

It was learnt that the young school leavers were swimming at a section of the beach that was not opened for public use when the tragedy occurred yesterday.

The beach management was said to be unaware of the school leavers presence at the location until the Atlantic ocean was sweeping them away before they and others that were yet to jump into the water raised the alarm to attract divers and other funseekers within the axis.

A spokesperson for the Elegushi Beach Management, Ayuba Elegushi, confirmed the incident and narrated efforts made to ensure that none of the students drown after their colleagues raise the alarm.

Elegushi, who disclosed that the incident happened at an unmanned section of the beach not open to the public, stressed that said the pupils were not properly registered.

in a statement made available to newsmen, he noted that some life guards plunged into the water after the alarm was raised and brought out six of the secondary school leavers.

After rescuing the six students, four were said to have escaped with others and two apprehended as well as handed over to the Jakande Police Station.

The spokesperson said the two boys that were arrested told the police that they were chased from the beach before sneaking into the restricted section to swim.

According to the statement, “We initially sent them away from the area of the beach they wanted to swim in. Then, they went to another place that was not for the public at all. It was the child of our kinsman, Abass, who took them from school to the beach and those kids followed him.

“They did not pay any gate fee to access the beach. Abass used the leverage that he was one of us to take them through another place.

“As of now, there are still four missing as our seamen have not been able to bring them out of the water. We have informed their parents and they have come to the police station.

“Abass is one of the missing kids. There is another boy we have not identified and two other girls.

“They wrote in their statements that they were chased from the first section they went to. Abass told them that they should not worry and he would take them to another part of the beach. He took them to another end of the beach where no one could see them.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation was ongoing.

He said, “The teenagers were from Kuramo Senior College, Lekki. Four of them are missing. They are two males and two females. Efforts are on to recover their bodies. We have yet to meet with the parents of the victims.”

