How five traders injure after explosion in Lagos

No fewer than five persons were confirmed to have sustained varying degrees of injuries when an explosion occurred inside a shop where Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras were stored in Computer Village market in Lagos State.

The explosion, which send a shock wave across Ikeja, the seat of power in Lagos, left the affected traders in pains before they were rescued by Lagos emergency team including the fire service and Nigerians Police.

After their arrival on Friday, the team scene of the explosion and adjoining areas were immediately taken over and cordoned off by the police through operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit.

The loud bang from the shop at about 6:30 pm was said to have attracted dozens of traders to the scene in other to ascertain what transpired at the scene.

Spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed this in a statement, said operatives of the Mobile Police and Conventional Police Teams have been dispatched, while the scene has been swept by the EOD Experts to ensure the safety of residents and facilitate a comprehensive investigation to determine the actual cause of the Explosion.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, also visited the scene of the explosion and assured the public that the Command was fully on top of the situation.

Urging Lagos residents to remain calm, Jimoh said investigations were ongoing to determine the exact cause of the explosion and other factors that might have caused the incident,

He stated that “the scene of the explosion and the adjoining area have been rendered safe and secured.”

Meanwhile, five persons inside and around the shop who sustained various degrees of injury have been rescued and swiftly recovered to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for medical treatment.