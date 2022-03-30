How FIFA medical officer died after Super Eagles world cup match

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has narrated that the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) medical officer, Dr. Joseph Kabungo, died of health complications that were not triggered due to crowd violence that occurred after the World Cup qualifiers played between the Super Eagles and their Ghanaian counterpart.

The football body noted that after the game, the medical expert slumped while trying to coordinate the Ghanaian players for the mandatory drug test stipulated by FIFA and other sporting bodies to curb drug abuse among Athletics globally.

It stated that the deceased was found gasping for breath on the floor beside the Ghanaian dressing room at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja by some officials that quickly contacted other medical experts to attend to him.

NFF said that all efforts to rescue him and ensure he became stable proved abortive and that the FIFA-badged medical expert died before the ambulance arrived at the nearest medical facility in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

In a statement released by NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, on Wednesday, it was disclosed that the Zambian medical expert was appointed by FIFA as the doping expert for the match yesterday.

Part of the statement reads: “However, it is important to state the facts as they are. According to the information from our own medical officer, Dr Onimisi Ozi Salami who was appointed by FIFA as Medical Officer for the game, Dr Kabungo was found gasping for breath near the dressing room of the Ghanaian team. I was notified and ordered that he should be rushed to the hospital. He didn’t make it. He died just as they got to the hospital,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said.

“Dr Ozi Salami told NFF that the incident happened when he (Dr Salami) was looking to get the Nigerian player for the doping exercise, while Dr Kabungo was looking to get the Ghanaian player for the same exercise.

“I was heading to the dressing room of the Nigerian team when the General Coordinator, Kabore Hubert Bosilong from South Africa called my attention. Dr Kabungo suddenly started gasping for breath. The FIFA Security Officer for the match, Mr Dixon Adol Okello from Uganda also witnessed the incident.

“We tried to resuscitate him there and then, but when this did not appear to be working, we put him in an ambulance and rushed him to Cedar Crest Hospital in Apo, where he gave up the ghost. It is a very sad incident and one is shocked that some persons have been putting a terrible slant to the whole thing by saying he was beaten up by fans. That is a lie. He died as a result of sudden cardiac arrest”, it added.

