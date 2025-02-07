How female genital mutilation fuels domestic violence

A new report from the Lagos State Government has shed light on the alarming correlation between Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and domestic violence, with women who have undergone this heinous practice being more likely to suffer abuse and exploitation in their relationships.

It has been revealed that women who have undergone FGM are more vulnerable to domestic violence and are often trapped in abusive relationships. These findings suggest that FGM is not only an atrocious violation of human rights, but also a significant predictor of domestic violence.

A few years ago, the Lagos State Domestic & Sexual Violence Agency handled a disturbing domestic violence case that laid bare the painful truth about the lasting impact of FGM.

Throwing more light on this link, the organization through a statement shared to mark the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM yesterday, disclosed that a man was brutally abusing his wife, and when the agency intervened through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), they uncovered the root cause: their troubled intimate relationship.

As gathered by DSVA, the wife had undergone FGM as a child, which left her unable to experience any pleasure during sexual intercourse. As a result, she often refused or resisted intimacy with her husband, and instead of understanding her pain, he resorted to violence, leading to repeated instances of domestic violence.

DSVA also highlighted that the hidden consequences of FGM are far-reaching and devastating, including chronic pain, difficulty in childbirth, increased risk of infections, loss of sexual pleasure, and severe psychological trauma.

“Millions of girls are still at risk of undergoing FGM, and while progress has been made, the fight to end this harmful practice, which is also a form of Gender-Based Violence, is far from over”

“If you or someone you know is at risk or a survivor of FGM, help is available. The Lagos State Government has established a toll-free helpline (08000-333-333) to provide critical support and assistance to those affected by FGM and domestic violence” it added.

Furthermore, the government and civil society organizations are urged to take immediate action to address the issue, while calling for a broader cultural shift to challenge the societal attitudes that perpetuate FGM and domestic violence. Residents are also advised to report any case of violence against women.