How father impregnates 17yrs old daughter in Bauchi

A 54-yesrs old man Bauchi resident, Umar Sule has been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force for impregnating his 17-year-old daughter after forcefully having sexual intercourse with her on multiple occasions.

As gathered, this indecent act by Sule came into the limelight when the mother of the child, who had travelled for months to visit her parents, returned and noticed the change in her daughter’s body.

The concerned mother, as learnt, confronted the young girl, who narrated all the indecent acts that had been going on between her and the father and how he got her pregnant.

Following the mother’s confrontation, the 17-year-old girl explained that after she travelled, Sule would come to her on several occasions, especially at night and forcefully have intimacy with her.

She further revealed that he warned her not to disclose the act to anyone or he would deal with her mercilessly.

According to sources, after hearing her daughter’s harrowing account, the heartbroken mother promptly reported the incident to Abdullahi Karatu, the eldest family member.

The source added that, Abdullahi, not wanting to take matters into his own hands or further escalate the incident, opted to report it to the police.

The Public Relations Officer to the state command, Ahmed Wakil, revealed this incident to newsmen through a statement on Friday.

According to Wakil, the command received a complaint against a 54-year-old Sule from Kurmin Ado village via Kariya ward, Ganjuwa LG, Bauchi State, filed by Abdullahi Karatu, on April 3, 2025, at approximately 16:30 hours, through Ganjuwa Divisional headquarters.

The police spokesman revealed that on several occasions in 2024, Abdullahi would have sex with his 17-year-old biological daughter (name withheld) in his married flat.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of certified season detectives was assigned to conduct a discreet investigation and arrest the accused,” he said.

The PPRO further disclosed that during interrogation, the suspect willingly admitted his wrongdoing and added that he had been molesting her several times on different occasions, which led to her pregnancy for three months, according to an examination report obtained from a medical practitioner.

He added “While interviewing the victim, she corroborated the suspect’s statements, adding that the incident happened when her mother travelled to visit her parents at Burra village via Ningi LGA, Bauchi state, which her father took advantage of and was having sexual intercourse with her.

In response to the complaint, the state commissioner of police, Sani Aliyu has ordered that the case be charged in court following the conclusion of inquiries.