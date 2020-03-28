How explosion destroy 100 churches, schools, other buildings in Ondo

By News Desk

Atleast 100 Church, school and other buildings were on Saturday destroyed when an explosion occurred in Ilu- Abo in Akure north local government area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the explosives were owned by a quarry company in Edo State and was been conveyed by a truck which was accompanied by a police officer.

An eyewitness narrated that the truck moving bombs exploded around 1.am Saturday and created a big ditch on the Akure/Owo road, resulting in a traffic jam on the ever busy road.

The State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who claimed that the explosion sounded like a meteorite, said: “I have been briefed by security agencies in the state concerning the loud blast that was heard in Akure. I ask that all citizens remain calm as we ascertain details of the incidence.

“Security personnel and other individuals transporting the ordinances noticed smoke from the vehicle. After several attempts to extinguish the resulting fire failed, the vehicle and its consignment ignited causing a massive explosion that was felt in Akure and its environs.

Presently, efforts are being made to ascertain if there are casualties. Away from that, I have directed that the area be cordoned off to allow the explosive ordinance department/bomb squad to extricate the vehicle buried underground because it is unclear if there are still explosives that are yet to be detonated.

“Everything is under control and I will be updating the public on any new developments”.