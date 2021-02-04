How ex-pension boss’ son, Faisal, sneaked to US

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has narrated how the son of former Chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, Faisal, escaped out of Nigeria to the United States.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the embattled younger Maina sneaked to America through the Republic of Niger as part of the ploy to evade justice in Nigeria.

The EFCC’s Counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, disclosed the development during the resumed hearing at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday presided by Justice Okon Abang.

Abubakar said that from the information at the disposal of the anti-graft agency, Faisal sneaked to the USA through the Republic of Niger by evading several security agents.

In a committal proceeding ruling, Justice Abang, ordered Faisal’s surety, who is a member of the House of Representatives, Sani Dan-Galadima, representing Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara, to forfeit a property used as a bail bond.

Faisal was granted a N60 million bail with a surety in like sum who must be a serving member of the House of Representatives.

It would be recalled that the senior Maina last December arrived Nigeria from Niger Republic, to continue his trial in the ongoing criminal proceedings against him.

Maina arrived in the country after been extradited from Niger Republic where he was arrested through the effort of Nigerian Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja, and their Nigerien counterpart.

However, proceedings at the Federal High Court in Abuja on December 10 was brought to a halt after Maina, who was facing N2 billion money laundering charges collapsed during the resumed hearing.

The embattled former pension boss slumped shortly after the court resumed proceedings in the 12-count charge the EFCC preferred against him and his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Limited.

The sitting was scheduled for the hearing of the defendant’s no-case submission, following the close of the prosecution’s case with nine witnesses earlier on December 9.

Upon resumption of hearing on December 10, Maina’s lawyer, Anayo Adibe, told the court that his client would not be able to proceed with his application since he could not prepare the no-case-submission as he was not availed with records of previous court proceedings of the trial.

As Adibe was pressing to make further submission, the loud thud of his client, Maina, shifted the attention and gaze of everyone present toward the defendant’s direction beside the dock where he was sitting.

The development, however, forced the trial judge, Justice Abang, to suspend the sitting while prison officials and some lawyers rushed toward Maina for proper attention.