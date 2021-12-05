How eight children die inside abandon vehicle in Lagos

No fewer than eight children have been confirmed dead after they mistakenly locked themselves in an abandoned car while playing.

The car was said to have been forced opened by one of the children who was the grand child of the owner while the other seven are Nigerians residing in the area.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Spokesman for the Lagos Police Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, stated that the incident happened on Saturday at Adelayo Str., Agunlayo, Jah Micheal, near Magbon area of Badagry.

Ajisebutu stated that their bodies had been recovered and deposited at the Badagry General Hospital’s morgue for autopsy so as to determine the actual cause of death.

“Notwithstanding the report made to the Police, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered a thorough and speedy investigation into the circumstances surrounding their death. The CP also commiserates with the families of the victims,” he said.

In the same vein, the Commissioner of Lagos State Civil Service Commission, Suru Avoseh, stated that the abandoned car belonged to a retired LASU staff who was now late.

According to him, the car was forced opened by one of the children who was the grand child of the owner while the other seven are Nigerians residing in the area.

“The other seven kids are children of Bureau De Change Operators living in the community. The children forced the door of vehicle opened, entered and closed the door. No ventilation and nobody knew something was wrong and they suffocated and died. It wasn’t a kidnapping incident or any foul play by anyone. It is unfortunate,” he said.

Also, the Medical Director, Badagry General Hospital, Tunde Bakare, said that the children were brought dead to hospital.

“While we told them to leave them so that we could carry out autopsy one Moslem cleric that followed them disagreed with our staff and said burial should not exceed Saturday. Unfortunately, the Police that brought the corpse supported the cleric so we had to release the corpses to them.” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

