How Egyptian coach die during team’s last-minute goal celebration

An Egyptian coach, Adham Al Selhdar, of a second division football team, Al Majd, has been confirmed to have died after slumped while celebrating his team’s last-minute goal during a league in the country.

The former coach was pronounced dead by medical experts after suffered a heart attack and slumped following the 91st minute goal netted by his team during a match against Al Zarqa in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria.

Al Seldhar, who was 53-year-old, was celebrating his team’s victory when he dropped unconscious and was quickly rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

But the former football tactician, an ex-player of Egypt’s prime league club Al Ismaili, drew his last breath while medical officials were striving to get him to the hospital for advance medical treatment in the city.

During his professional career as a player, El-Selhedar played for Ismaily in the 1990s where he won the Egyptian Premier League and Egypt Cup titles before he returned to the club in a coaching capacity.

In a show of solidarity, the top clubs in Egypt – Al Ahly and Ismaily – prayed for the departed soul while the latter also declared days of mourning as a club.

A statement from Ismaily read: “The Ismaily Board of Directors, headed by Engineer Yahya El-Komy, mourns the death of Adham El-Selhadar, a star and former coach of the team, who passed away as a result of a sudden heart attack, following his follow-up to the match of his team, “El-Majd” Alexandria, in the second division league competitions.

“Against this background, the Board of Directors declared 3 days of mourning for the soul of the late football manager”, the statement further reads.

Following the victory, the deceased team climbed up to seventh position in the second division table with 14 points after nine games in the current season.

“Captain Mahmoud Al-Khatib, president of the club, and the members of the board of directors, mourn with great sadness and sorrow, Coach Adham El-Selhadar, the former Ismaily player, who passed away on Thursday, praying to the Almighty to cover the deceased with his vast mercy and enter him into his vast gardens,” read a statement by Al Ahly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

