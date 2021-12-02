How Edo NDLEA seize 6.47 kg cannabis in Edo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has said that it seized a total of 6,477 Kilogrammes of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa.

The anti-graft agency was said to have highlighted these seizures when reviewing their activities for the month of November.

Narrating how the illicit drug was seized during an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Benin, Edo state, the state Commander of the agency, Buba Wakawa,, disclosed that the seizures were made from two concealed warehouses discovered by the personnel of the command in two communities across two Local Government Areas of the state.

He explained that on November 23, the personnel of the agency had stormed a storage facility at Uzzeba in Owas West Local Government Area in the state and evacuated 107 bags of suspected Cannabis Sativa weighing 1,240 Kilogrammes.

“Then on Nov. 24, the command discovered another concealed warehouse at Uhiere village in Ovia North East Local Government Area. The command’s personnel went into action immediately and a total of 315 bags of suspected cannabis sativa weighing 4,252 Kilogrammes (4.252 tonnes) were evacuated and removed from circulation from a concealed warehouse”. he said.

He added that there were other seizures made in November, which when added brought the total seizure made within the month to 6,477.86 Kilogrammes.

The commander disclosed that within the month under review, 22 suspects comprising 18 males and four females were arrested in connection with drug trafficking.

“The command however within the period secured 10 convictions, while nine drug cases were filed at the Federal High Court, Benin. We also counselled 13 drug abuse clients within the period”, he said.

Wakawa further urged the NDLEA personnel in the state to vigorously work in tune with the Chief Executive Officer, Buba Marwa vision’s in the war against drug abuse, adding that the above two huge seizure are testimonies to the CCEO’s vision for the state and the country in general.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

