How Deputy police commissioner commit suicide in Oyo

Hopes of many Ogbomoso indigene in Oyo State of having one of their son become Inspector General of Police has been dashed after one of its most senior police officer, Gbolahan Oyedemi, was reported to have committed suicide.

Oyedemi, who was Deputy Commissioner of Police serving with the Force Criminal and Investigation Department, Alagbon, Lagos State, was seen dangling inside his private apartment in his hometown, Ogbomoso.

Before his death, the senior police officer, who often visited his hometown during the Easter celebrations, permitted his aides to go to their various towns and celebrate with family members and loved ones.

Oyedemi, who is popular among indigenes of Ogbomoso, was the Aide de Camp to the late former Governor of the state, Adebayo Alao-Akala, during his 11-month tenure as defacto governor in 2006.

Oyedemi, who hails from Ogbomoso with Akala, was pronounced dead barely one year after his former principal passed on in same town.

The Police Public Relations Officer of FCID, Alagbon, DSP Funmilayo Eguaoje, confirmed Oyedemi’s death.

Funmilayo further said the circumstances surrounding his death were still sketchy.

“No one can tell specifically what the cause of his death is until an investigation is carried out. There is no official statement from the Inspector General of Police yet.

“So, I won’t be able to tell you anything about it for now. No official statement is approved by the IG,” she added.