How demons rape medical staff inside Zimbabwean clinic

Barely 10 months after residents of Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South of Zimbabwe constructed a clinic to boost healthcare services within the axis, the facility has been forced to shut down after medical staff complained of being raped by invisible creatures.

The closure of the clinic, Shale, was said to have hit the villagers hard as they were now forced to travel long distances from the community to another where a medical facility was situated for treatment.

Shale clinic was commissioned in February this year and was built through combined funding from devolution funds, the constituency development fund, and contributions from the Umzingwane Rural District Council.

Aside from clinic, the mysterious creatures have reportedly made forays into the nearby Shale Primary School where some teachers were threatening to leave if no solution was found soon. The attacks on the medical staff and teachers at the school sited few meters away from it was said to have started over two months ago, September. “There were two nurses and a health technician. They initially started complaining about being tired when reporting for duty in the morning and were claiming that they were not having restful nights,” said a villager, who declined to be named. “They then opened up and explained what was happening at the clinic. The male health technician had a torrid time one night with the creatures pulling his penis and testicles. “He struggled walking in the morning as his private parts were swollen. His wife had a miscarriage recently and we believe this could be linked to the tikoloshe (invincible creatures) issue. They left as they could not stand the abuse anymore.” One of the nurses was reportedly redeployed to Mpisini clinic in the district while the head nurse and the health technician have since gone on leave. It was learnt that a male nurse who was drafted in to keep the clinic open did not last either after he also fell victim to the invincible creature. “The tikoloshes (invisible creatures) have sex with females, and men wake up with swollen privates. Sometimes female teachers wake up sleeping outside their rooms, with their food mysteriously eaten,” one villager claimed. Speaking on the closure of the facility, one of the villagers, Themba Moyo, told newsmen that the staff claimed they were persistently sexually abused by an invincible creature within the premises. Moyo said: “The clinic is closed because two female nurses and a male health technician ran away after complaining that they were being sexually abused. “They woke up moist in their privates with signs that they had sexual intercourse. This was happening at night. At the moment there’s just a janitor and nurse aide who live in the community.” In a bid to end the challenges after the residents suspected that the attack was the handiwork of an invisible creature, Moyo narrated that the villagers met and decided to seek the services of traditionalists to hunt the sex-crazed creatures.

At the meeting, he added that it was agreed that anyone found found “guilty” would pay for the services of the traditionalist brought to remove the creature and that the owner of the creature would also be banished from the village.

According to him, the villagers hired a member of an apostolic sect from Rusape and all the villagers were called for the cleansing ceremony.

“There was shock all around when our local Zanu PF councillor was pointed out as the owner of the tikoloshes. She was quite upset and took the matter to the police who arrested the prophets,” Moyo narrated.

He noted that before the prophets were released by the law enforcement agency, they were mandated to pay US $20 fine each.

A head of the community, identified as Nkala said he was in discussions with the acting chief to deal with the problem and get the clinic to re-open.

“We’re trying to solve the issue using our traditional ways. We want to establish if what the nurses are claiming is true,” he said.

When reminded that they had already brought some prophets who pointed at the councillor as the owner of the sex terror creatures, Nkala said they wanted the services of “genuine” prophets.

The councillor for the district, Alice Dube, said that she would only speak on the issue when the headman was present.

Matabeleland South provincial medical director Ruth Chikodzere’s phone rang unanswered.

The existence of tikoloshes or invisible malevolent creatures is a common legend in Zimbabwe, where a large section of the population believes in the existence of spirits and witchcraft.

