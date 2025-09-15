How cybercafe operator dupe Lagos health college admission seeker N1.5M

A young woman seeking admission into the Lagos State College of Health Technology (LASCOHET) has reportedly been defrauded by a cybercafé operator, Keninde Arapatile, who promised to help secure her entry into the institution.

Arapatile was said to have collected the sum of ₦1,500,000 from the applicant, whose name was withheld, on the assurance that she would gain admission into the medical school.

The alleged fraud was uncovered after the applicant submitted a petition to the college when the promised admission was not granted.

As learnt, the complainant initially paid ₦500,000 into the operator’s account as part of the arrangement.

However, when the admission did not come through, Arapatile allegedly told the young woman not to worry about attending classes, claiming she would still receive a certificate without difficulty.

In a statement issued by the institution, it was further revealed that the cybercafé operator allegedly threatened to silence the applicant after she demanded a refund, an action that prompted the formal petition.

According to the LASCOHET, “During the interrogation of Mr. Arapatile by the Management of LASCOHET, led by the Provost, Professor Akewushola, he confessed to the allegation levelled against him, stating that the admission was not for LASCOHET, but a professional body, CIMB, an association that he claimed to be a Liaison Officer for, but could not give the full name of the acronym.

“Upon preliminary investigation, stamp pads of some institutions were also retrieved from his shop while further investigations are still ongoing.

Akewushola, meanwhile, reiterated that his administration has zero tolerance for such acts, and no stone will be left unturned in bringing perpetrators of such fraudulent acts and all other misconduct to book.

“The general public is hereby warned not to transact any business with Mr. Kehinde Micheal Arapatile in the interest of LASCOHET. He is neither a staff member nor an agent of the college. Whosoever transact any business with him, does so at his or her own risk.