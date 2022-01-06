How Customs generate over N2trn in 2021

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed that it generated no fewer than N2.240 trillion in 2021, saying the figure exceeded the target of N1. 678 trillion set for the year by 33.49 percent.

It explained that the service was able to rake in the figure as a result of resolute pursuit of what is right and willingness to adapt to changes brought about by global health challenges occasioned by covid-19.

The customs’ Public Relations Officer (PRO), Compt. Joseph Attah, said that last year’s collection was also about 43. 45 percent above the N1. 562 trillion generated in 2020.

Attah noted that the NCS revenue generation profile annual continuous rise cannot be divorced from the ongoing reforms in the service, adding that efforts were being intensified to consolidate on the gains.

Part of the efforts, he said, were the strategic deployment of officers strictly using the standard operating procedure; strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the tariff and trade department; and automation of the Customs process thereby eliminating vices associated with the manual process.

Other reforms, Attah noted, included a robust stakeholder sensitization resulting in more informed/voluntary compliance, as well as, increased disposition of officers and men to put national interest above every other consideration.

The spokesman also disclosed that the Service seized 5,096 assorted items with a duty paid value of N13.796 billion, with 160 suspects at different levels of investigation or prosecution.

In order to boost national economy and enhance security, Mr. Attah said that the NCS installed three new scanners in Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Onne Ports, in the year under consideration.

“NCS remains totally committed to the course of protecting national security and economy. We call on Nigerians, especially the business community to support the NCS as our borders open to African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in order to benefit from the trade agreement and other cross border activities,” he said in a statement.

