How construction workers murder site engineer in Delta

The Delta Police command has arrested 2 labourers, identified as Daniel and David, after they brutally murdered their employer, a 30 years old site engineer named Chigozie in Oshimiri North Local Government Area.

The suspects, now in custody, conspired to kill their employer, buried him in a shallow grave at the work site, and even remained on the job as if nothing happened, after they found the victim in possession of a large amount of money.

The details emerged after police exhumed the victim’s remains, found with a rope around his neck and a hammer—the murder weapon—buried alongside him.

The victim’s cousin, Hyacinth, and his father expressed relief after the arrests and the exhumation of the body.

Hyacinth had reported the disappearance of the victim to the police station on December 12, 2024.

He also stated that he had come to the site where his cousin was known to have been working, to ask about the whereabouts of the victim but the workers claimed they did not have any idea of his whereabouts.

One of the suspects named Daniel confessed to the act, stating that the motive behind the killing was purely because of the money they discovered with him.

However, he admitted to have showed the police the burial site, noting that he did not participate in the act directly. He said, “We wanted to kill him and collect the money with him. They tied a rope around his neck. I didn’t see when they hit his head with a hammer.”

The second suspect, David, meanwhile, said that he was arrested while trying to withdraw money from the victim’s account using his phone.

He noted that he collected the phone from his brother, Victor, who is now at large with one other. He said, “I was arrested because I tried to withdraw money from someone’s account. The person that I tried to withdraw from his account is dead.”

The spokesperson for the Delta Police Command, Edafe Bright, disclosed the incident and lamented the betrayal of the suspects. He said, “It’s a pity that people were employed to make their own hands meet. They end up killing the person who gave them food. This is what they call man’s inhumanity to man.”

Edafe noted that as the investigation continues, the police are determined to apprehend the remaining suspects and ensure justice is served.