How Chinese national kill Nigerian lover after breakup in Kano

The Kano Police Command has arrested a Chinese national, Geng Quanrong, that allegedly killed his 23-year-old lover, Ummakulsum Buhari, at her parent’s house around National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) office in Kano State.

It was learnt that the deceased offence was that she allegedly decided to break up with him after she had collected money from the 47-year-old Chinese who had often demanded that Ummakulsum marry her.

As gathered, after deciding to leave him for another person, a Nigerian, the deceased was said to have started refusing to pick up his call, an action that infuriated Geng to storm the young lady’s parent home yesterday night at about 10 pm.

Eyewitness present at the scene narrated that Geng allegedly stabbed the 23-year-old Nigerian during an altercation on the marriage promises made before to him which was responsible for the gift she had been receiving from the suspect.

A neighbour to the deceased, Abubakar Mustapha, disclosed that she was a divorcee and the suspect was her boyfriend.

According to him, “The incident happened around 10:00pm last night. The murderer was her boyfriend since before she got married. Her husband divorced her and they went on with their friendship as boyfriend and girlfriend. He often went to her house. She was taken to UMC Zhair Hospital not more than a kilometre away from her house and she died.”

The Kano police command spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the incident occurred at Kabuga quarters, Gwale Local Government Area.

Kiwaya said that the young lady was confirmed dead by medical experts at a hospital where she was rushed after Geng stabbed her during the altercation.

He noted that the Chinese suspect allegedly broke into her house through the fence, stabbing her several times at her parent’s house in the state.

Kiyawa said the deceased’s mother raised an alarm and alerted the police, who rushed to the scene, to pick up the suspect before fleeing away.

He said the police commissioner in the state, Abubakar Lawan, has directed that the case be transferred to the state police headquarters for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The police revealed that the suspect claimed that the deceased deceived and collected money from him with the promise to marry him, but failed to fulfil her promise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

