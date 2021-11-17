How Cameroonian terror group kill monarch, 10 others in Taraba

Palpable tension gripped residents of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State when some suspected gunmen from Cameroon, popularly called Ambazonian soldiers, attacked communities and killed over 11 persons and injured dozens of others.

Among the 11 persons said to have been killed during the attack that lasted for several minutes, was a traditional ruler from Manga village, a border community between Taraba State and the Republic of Cameroon.

Aside from the deceased and injured victims, other residents of the community were said to flee the community to avoid being killed by the gunmen.

The attack, it was learnt, occurred at the early hours of Wednesday while some of the villagers were preparing to leave for their farms and other places where they source for income.

Narrating their ordeal, the brother of the slain traditional ruler, Joseph Manga, disclosed that the Ambazonian soldiers first attacked the border community in Cameroon republic before crossing over to Nigeria to unleash mayhem.

Manga, who was also the Senior Special Assistant to the Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, said: “The Ambazonian separatist soldiers attacked my village Manga which is a border community between Taraba State and Republic of Cameroon in Takum local government.

“They, first of all, attacked a village on the other side of the divide and killed people before crossing over to do the same here.

“My elder brother is the traditional ruler there; they laid ambush and killed him in his palace before proceeding to kill others.

“The death toll at the moment is 11 including my brother the traditional ruler, we are still combing the bush to recover more bodies or possibly those hiding,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Local Government Area, Shiban Tikari, disclosed that during his visit to the scene, after the attacks, only five dead bodies were recovered.

He said, “I can confirm to you that we have so far recovered 5 bodies from the scene and others are still been sort for in nearby bush.

“My team alongside the military visited to restore normalcy and ensure that such thing does not repeat itself. For now we do not know those that came to attack but news filtered in saying that they are Ambazonian separatist soldiers from the Republic of Cameroon.”

