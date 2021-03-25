How Buhari prevented my resignation- Jigawa Gov.

Following ongoing debate over President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s performance, Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, has thrown his weight behind Nigerians commending the president’s efforts in addressing Nigeria’s challenges and narrated how his intervention prevented his resignation from office.

Badaru disclosed that the president’s intervention on salary in states assisted the governors to perform their constitutional role to the citizens, saying, he was about to resign but jettisoned it after the Federal Government intervention commenced.

The governor, who revealed these during an interview on a popular television programme, commended Buhari for proffering solutions to challenges affecting states and insisted that completion of his first term and his re-election was aided by that intervention.

While speaking on the ongoing debate, he did not hide his admiration for the president, noting that the 18-month salary intervention relieved states and assisted governors to embark on projects that had a meaningful intervention on the standard of living and economy.

It would be recalled that the president approved a $2.1 billion intervention package to help bankrupt states pay workers salaries and allowances as well as offset pension arrears.

He said: “Certainly, I agree with the claim that President Buhari has performed exceptionally well considering the circumstances we have now in the country. I believe 100 percent in the president’s performance. I am a state governor and I know what I inherited as well as the trouble I went through after assuming office.

“After assuming office, at some time, I wanted to leave but following the intervention and support of the president, it was shelved. Infact, we would not have been able to raise our heads as governor if not for that intervention.

According to him, he bailed out all the states, gave 18 months of support for us to pay salaries, he paid the Paris club money for us to do infrastructure.

Meanwhile, on the plan to zone 2023 presidential election to the Southern part of Nigeria, Badaru noted that his new position within the party, All Progressives Congress (APC), does not allow making critical comments before the poll.

On the plan by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rest power from APC in 2023, the governor described that the major opposition party in the country, PDP, has become weak after does not have the strength to compete favourably with his party.

“I do not see any reason we should fear PDP, even the former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, who happened to be the Director-General (DG) of Atiku’s 2019 presidential election campaign team, has joined our party. So why should we be afraid of the PDP when people are leaving the party to join APC”.