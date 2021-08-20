How Buhari, other dignitaries flout COVID-19 protocols at son’s wedding

President Muhammadu Buhari, alongside other prominent Nigerians including politicians, government officials, business moguls, industry captains, and governors have flouted coronavirus protocols put in place by the government to prevent the person-to-person spread of the deadly virus.

The president and other invited guests at the solemnization of the Marriage Contract between his son, Yusuf, and Zahra, daughter of Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero, in Bichi, Kano State, were seen violating the Coronavirus Disease Health Protection Regulations (2021) that he signed into law earlier in the year.

In a video clip released by his Special Assistant on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on Friday, the crowd at the wedding fathia were not maintaining physical distancing and were more than the stipulated number approved by Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus for social gatherings.

The violation was coming after a month the president removed his protective mask at a dinner with members of the National Assembly, held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, days after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed a case of Delta COVID-19 variant in Nigeria.

Aside from that, the president had also removed his mask in January 2021 at a public event in his hometown in Daura, Katsina State. Meanwhile, Yusuf’s wedding to his partner, Zahra took place at the palace of the Emir of Bichi.

Before the president’s arrival to Kano, he had already dispatched a high-level delegation for the wedding led by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Those in the delegation include the Minister of Defence, retired Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi; Minister of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono; Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika; Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Hussein Adamu as well as the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu.

The Guild had earlier reported that hundreds of youths, artisans, traders, and others occupied major roads leading to Bichi in Kano State ahead of the first class wedding ceremony.

Aside from those that occupied both sidewalks leading to the wedding venues, scores of entertainers stationed at different locations, displayed their skills to hundreds of people waiting to catch a glimpse of dignitaries that would be attending the event.

Also holding after the wedding on Friday in Bichi, one of Kano’s Emirate, would be the coronation ceremony of the new Emir of Bichi, barely a month after his elder brother, the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, was presented with the staff of office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

