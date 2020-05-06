How BUA become COVID-19 response ambassador in Kano

By Abubakar Zaharadden Kano,

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic in the country, Abdulsamad Rabiu has become a COVID-19 response ambassador in the country.

This Nigerian industrialist had earlier donated N1 billion in cash toward supporting the nation’s fight against COVID-19, saying that it was in keeping with the discharge of his corporate social responsibilities in strengthening Nigeria’s response to coronavirus.

In addition to this huge donation, the foundation had also ordered medical supplies and equipment to the two most populated states in the nation, Kano and Lagos, with each set to receive about 100,000 protective facemasks, 1,000 high-grade medical protection and isolation gear, 2,000 protective goggles, 1,000 gloves and 1,000 testing kits amongst other things.

Rabiu, in a bid to support his home state’s preparations ahead of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, had proposed the construction of a N7.5 billion, 220-bed specialist hospital in Kano, fitted with modern imaging and diagnostic equipment, which, according to the philanthropist, would reduce dependence on foreign medical tourism and alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians in need of various treatments.

The BUA Foundation ultra-modern specialist hospital is the first of its kind being donated by any individual in the state and has stood as proof of Rabiu’s humanitarian compassion and the philanthropist’s concern on the declining standards of health and education in the nation.

The foundation boss has expressed his deep passion for education, human capacity development, and community service through the construction of a 7,000-square-meter pediatric ward at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, the construction of the Centre for Islamic Studies at Bayero University Kano, the support of vulnerable members of society, the payment of school fees for scores of deserving students and provision of job opportunities through his various industries across the country.

Not being a proponent of loud publicity, Rabiu had silently executed his philanthropic activities in response to prevalent needs for private sector involvement in healthcare enhancement as well as the education sector through partnership.

He demonstrated his determination to save millions of Kano people from the calamity of the coronavirus pandemic by providing aid to the state in its battle to stem the spread of the viral infection.

The BUA Group boss was one of the first responders to the plight of the Kano state government through the donation of a three-story building for use as a Covid-19 isolation center.

In addition to the building, Rabiu also made donations of N2 billion, five fully fitted ambulances, 20 Hilux vehicles, amongst many others, to the government, saying that the items and funds were being given as aid to further the state’s coronavirus response.

Palliative distributions were also embarked upon in order to cushion the effects of the lockdown on residents, as the philanthropist donated staple food items to millions of people in the state.

Rabiu has also urged other well-meaning Nigerians, individuals and corporates alike, to join hands in supporting efforts to put the virus in check in Nigeria, financially and otherwise.

“Our country needs us now more than ever. This is the time to come together and support”, he said.

The BUA boss has proven to be highly committed to bringing succor to vulnerable members of the society. He represents hard work, integrity, and discipline, is not boastful nor proud.

Rabiu has upheld the tenets of selflessness and prudence, while proving himself to be a God-fearing man. He is also a team player, building consensus with ease. A great manager of resources with unquenchable passion, proving his commitment, as COVID-19 response ambassador, to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has posed a serious challenge to the state and the nation at large.