How bandits kill district head, two children during attacks on Zamfara community

Atleast three persons including the village head of a community in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State were reported to have been killed by bandits that attacked their villages.

The district head murdered by the gunmen was identified Umaru Bawan-Allah, the District Head of Gada Community, who was killed alongside his two sons.

Confirming the murder of the Bawan-Allah and the children, Commissioner for Information in Zamfara, Ibrahim Dosara, during an interview with newsmen on Wednesday, stated that apart from the killings, the bandits also razed down the house of the district head of the community

“The security agencies, including the Nigerian Air Force are currently on the trail of the bandits,” Dosara stated.

An indigene of the community, who witnessed the attack, told newsmen that the assailants invaded the area in the early hours and unleashed mayhem on the residents.

According to him, the armed men abducted many others from the community, in addition to killing the district head of Gada and his two sons.

Gada community, where the gunmen attacked was said to be about seven kilometers from Bungudu town, the headquarters of the local government.

The murder of the district head barely four days after bandits attacked some communities in Gusau LGA during which three persons were killed.

The incident occurred about three months after the Emir of Bungudu, Hassan Attahiru, was abducted by bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

Attahiru who was kidnapped in September spent 32 days in the custody of his abductors before he was released.

An unspecified number of villagers, mostly women, were said to have been kidnapped during the assault on Geba, Tsakuwa, Gidan Kada, and Gidan Kaura, among other villages.

The bandits, who were said to have invaded the communities on motorcycles, moved from village to village, looting shops and houses for food items.

They reportedly operated for several hours within the villages without the intervention of security operatives who were not around during the attacks.

