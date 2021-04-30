How bandits kill 323, kidnap 949 Kaduna residents in 3months

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has narrated how bandits killed no fewer than 323 persons and kidnapped 949 residents across the state in the last three months.

He explained that 20 women, 11 minors, and 292 males made up the residents killed during the period under review, adding that military troops neutralised 64 bandits and arrested several gunrunners across the state.

The commissioner noted that 236 of the recorded deaths occurred in Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Igabi, Giwa, and Kajuru Local Government Areas of the state.

While giving the state’s security report for first quarter of 2021, Aruwan said that Birnin Gwari recorded the highest figure of 77 deaths, followed by Chikun with 52, Igabi 45, Giwa 42, Kajuru 20 deaths in the first quarter.

According to him, the report covers banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, attacks, and reprisal attacks. Also Deaths linked to banditry, violent attacks, communal clashes, and reprisals in the first quarter total 323 across the state. Of this, 20 were women and 11 were minors.

He added that the report also includes the aerial missions conducted over identified bandit hideouts and locations across the state, during which multiple scores of bandits were engaged and neutralised with their camps destroyed.

“Southern Kaduna Senatorial District had 68 deaths in total, of which five were women and two below the age of 18. Kajuru had 28 deaths, followed by Zangon Kataf with 14 and Kagarko with 12. And the Northern senatorial zone is the least affected with 19 people killed and Zaria has the highest casualty of six.

“As earlier highlighted, 64 armed bandits were neutralised during engagements with ground forces. some of the bandits were neutralized by the military through about 150 targeted aerial missions conducted by the Nigerian Air Force,” the report said.

Meanwhile, Aruwan said that scores of gunrunners were intercepted while 36 AK47 Rifles, 1959 rounds of live ammunition, and one rocket-propelled grenade were recovered.

“Multiple scores of bandits were neutralised via about 150 targeted aerial missions conducted by the Nigerian Air Force. These missions were initiated based on Credible intelligence of bandit activity and locations of camps, which were targeted and destroyed.

“Several gunrunners have been intercepted and arrested with arms and ammunition recovered in the first quarter. 36 AK47 Rifles, 1959 rounds of live ammunition, and one rocket-propelled grenade were recovered.

“Vigorous investigations are ongoing towards dismantling more gun-running networks and block arms routes into the state, as these are central to the perpetuation of violence and armed banditry, through the trade in small arms and light weapons.

“The Kaduna State government reiterates its empathy towards individuals and groups who have suffered a terrible loss and untold hardship as a result of violence and insecurity, and of its resolve to intensify efforts towards enduring peace and security across the state.”

