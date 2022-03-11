How Australian-based Nigerian died after ex-lover set him, others ablaze

The Australian Police and residents of Brisbane are currently having a sleepless night on what could have forced a lady, Sarah Mudge, identified as the ex-lover of a 33-year-old Australian-based Nigerian, Stanley Obi, to set him ablaze while sleeping in his home located in New Beith.

Mudge, who also doused Obi’s new girlfriend, set them alight at their home in Brisbane’s southern suburbs, while the 33-year-old father suffered severe burns and was later pronounced dead by medical experts, the new lover escaped the inferno with their three children who were of age five, three and two.

Also, the 30-year-old Mudge, who allegedly perpetrated the act at about 3 am yesterday died during the blaze that also damaged some part of the house built by the deceased Obi.

As gathered, Obi suffered burns to 90 per cent of his body before one of his neighbours identified as AI, dragged the loving dad’s burning body from the wreckage.

In a bid to ensure he survive the burns, he was raced to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a critical condition, but he sadly died after the alleged jilted ex-girlfriend, who broke into his house, was declared brought-in-dead.

Confirming the casualties at the scene, Police said that Obi and Mudge were known to the force when they were living together previously in another area.

Detective Acting Superintendent, Mark White, said that there had been orders between pair, but police had not been made aware of any threats or incidents of violence.

According to the police, Obi and his new partner had lived in the house for about six months, after he separated with Mudge and took custody of the three children.

Detectives are yet to interview the surviving woman and have appealed to the public for information, in order to get other critical information that could assist to unravel what transpired before the arson.

White said: ‘We haven’t been able to actually speak to the … female occupant of that house. And once we are able to do that, we’ll be able to verify, I’d say in quite detail, precisely what has transpired.’

While police were still trying to piece together exactly what transpired in the lead up to the attack, it has been revealed Mudge had been angry about the outcome of a court hearing a day earlier.

Mudge’s Facebook profile is filled with photos and gushing posts about her children, including one saying her children gave her strength during tough times.

‘When you have no strength left, you have your children, when you are tired they energize you, and when your heart is in mourning they bring joy to your soul. To my babies I thank you for choosing me,’ she wrote.

‘The ones I have now, and the ones I am still waiting for, it is all my heart beats for. I am eternally grateful.’

Just four days ago, Mudge was asking people in a local Facebook group for advice about identifying frogs found in their garden.

‘Scooped these out of our turtle pond. Our turtle was gorging, idk how many he’s got but he’s got very fat recently hence we went searching,’ she wrote.

‘Might they be green tree frogs or cane toads, or something else. We’ve seen both, and the kids think they saw a yellow frog a while back.

Mudge also had an online Facebook blog called Handsful-heart fuller, dedicated to homeschooling her children and the last post, in November, described the first full year of homeschooling as a success.

She boasted about her son being a year ahead of his age as she hinted at an acrimonious split with her ex. The pair had a long term relationship that broke down last year.

‘I hope I’m not forced through family court to send him to school to essentially repeat the year and hold him back. But there’s not much I can do,’ she wrote.

While describing the educational benefits of grocery shopping in another recent post, the deceased said: “I know a lot of parents hate it, but it’s a great chance to teach them responsibility, math and understanding that money is not endless. I give my kids $5 each shop. Sometimes they get many things, sometimes they can’t afford something and have to put it back”.

‘I have always enjoyed capturing special moments, no matter what they are, My absolute focus is to make you happy! spending time getting that perfect shot is what I really enjoy,’ her website states. I would like to focus primarily on newborn and young family photography, and I have a particular passion to include the whole family, young, old, furry, feathery and scaly, I’m always seeking new ideas, and unique families.’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

