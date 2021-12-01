How armed robbery suspect steals 30 cars in 3yrs

A 30- years old robbery suspect, Kassim Mohammed, who was arrested by the police has revealed how he stole about 30 cars within three years.

He explained that the vehicles were sold to dealers in Birnin Kebbi and the Niger Republic, adding that his favourite brand was Toyota Corolla, which he said was easy to sell.

“I normally take the cars to Niger, but I also have customers in Birnin Kebbi. I have been jailed twice and some of my gang members are currently serving various terms in prison. My favourite car is Toyota Corolla because it is marketable.” he said.

Mohammed was among 32 crime suspects paraded by the police in Abuja, yesterday for vehicle robbery, banditry, homicide, unlawful possession of weapons, trafficking in drugs and other heinous crimes.

The Police spokesman, Frank Mba, said the suspects were nabbed by the Intelligence Response Team in collaboration with police commands in Zamfara, Niger, Kaduna, Kebbi, and Sokoto states.

He noted that the force recovered exhibits which included 19 AK-47 rifles, three revolvers, two gentle rifles, one sub-machine gun, one general-purpose machine gun and different types of knives, adding that a total of 453 rounds of live ammunition were also recovered as well as 17 vehicles .

A complainant, Abdul Bature, was said to have identified his neighbours among the suspects, accusing them of kidnapping a relative and raping her after collecting a ransom from her husband.

He also alleged that the suspects stole his cows, adding that they have been arrested twice by the police.

“After stealing our cows, they kidnapped one of our daughters, raped her after collecting money from her husband. After the STS (Special Tactical Squad) arrested them, we confirmed that they were the ones. We were very close, we do everything together; they stole 24 cows. Even if the police release them, they won’t stop. The government has to do something about it.” he said.

