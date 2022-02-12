How Air Force officers bar Ortom from receiving Osinbajo during Benue’s visit

The belief that State Governors must be accorded special recognition at every public event was on Saturday set aside by Nigerian Air Force personnel attached to the tactical command when they allegedly prevented the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, from welcoming the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to the state.

As gathered, Ortom was not allowed into the premises of the Airforce in spite of presenting an invite from the Vice President’s office indicating that he was been expected by Osinbajo.

Rather than allow the governor into the premises, the officers were said to have turned all requests presented by Ortom’s aides and made the governor leave without welcoming the vice president who was in transit through Benue to Wukari in Taraba State.

Confirming his ordeal, Ortorm said organs of government should avoid conflating official duties with politics and always embrace neutrality in their conduct.

Addressing journalists at the Government House in Makurdi, the governor, who brandished the invited sent to him, said he had been formally invited to welcome the Vice-President.

The Governor, while condemning conducts of the personnel, recommended disciplinary actions against the air force personnel in what he described as an embarrassment to his office.

“I don’t want to be someone who is a busybody. I have too many things to do. As I talk to you, the entire Gwer-West is under siege.

“The Fulani have come and are burning down houses. I was supposed to go there but I had to shift everything to receive the Vice President. I feel so pained that politics has been taken beyond what it is supposed to be.

“There is no permanent enemy in politics, no permanent friend. Tomorrow I can be the best friend of Mr. President if they choose to do the right thing.

“I don’t have any problems with the President and Vice President, and all the things that I say, they are meant to add value to the development and get things right. I have never insulted the President or the Vice President or the Federal Government. But there are certain things they are doing which are wrong,” he added.

