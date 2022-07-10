How A’Ibom businessman recruited orphan for drug trafficking

The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has quelled an attempt by a human trafficker, Mathew Bassey to export illicit drug to Dubai, United Arab Emirate by planting 50 parcels of cannabis in the luggage of an orphan, Peter Eno, he had recruited for the job in Lagos.

29-year-old Bassey, who hails from Oron LGA, Akwa Ibom state was said to have been arrested following the interception of Eno at the departure hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos.

During the arrest, Eno’s luggage was said to have been searched and 50 parcels of cannabis weighing 2.80kg concealed in food items were discovered

As disclosed by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, in Abuja, there were discrepancies between the age she declared and the date of birth on her international passport.

Baba stated that the agency’s interrogation revealed that Bassey who recruited and brought her to the airport, was still lurking around the airport, waiting for her departure which led to his arrest.

According to the statement: “Investigations showed that the victim who hails from the same Oron LGA of Akwa Ibom State like Bassey recently lost her mother and as a result made it easy for Bassey to recruit her with the promise of securing her a job in Dubai, UAE. It was further discovered that the recruiter leveraged on the victims naivety and planted drugs in her bag for onward delivery to his contact in Dubai.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended the officers and men of the MMIA for staying vigilant and proactive in their areas of responsibility.

He further charged them and their colleagues across the country not to rest on their oars in the fight against drug trafficking.

