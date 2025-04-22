How Abuja vigilantes arrest youth selling fake cooking oil

Vigilantes in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have successfully arrested a young businessman, Peter Amos, for selling fake cooking oil to unsuspecting residents.

The commander of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in the area, John Samuel, reported that the suspect was caught on Friday night at the Tipper Garage area in Kabusa, where he both lives and operates his illicit trade.

John Samuel further disclosed that in a confession statement after his apprehension, Amos admitted to diluting water with a small quantity of real cooking oil and then packaging the mixture in five-litre containers to deceive buyers.

“I sell each gallon for N10,000 or sometimes a bit less, I was previously trained as a mechanic before abandoning that path and turning to the fraudulent activity”, he confessed in the statement.

Meanwhile, while being remorseful for his criminal acts, the vigilante leader said Amos has pledged to assist authorities in identifying other accomplices involved in the scheme.

Samuel revealed that the arrest followed multiple complaints from residents who reported being duped by the suspect and in the light of his arrest, Amos has been handed over to the local police for further investigation.

Although the Abuha police command confirmed the arrest, they declined to provide additional details on the investigation and how to handle the matter.