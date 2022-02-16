How Abba Kyari, four others operate with drug traffickers

As Nigerians await outcomes of the ongoing investigations on suspended Intelligence Response Team (IRT) boss, DCP Abba Kyari, and four others linked to drug trafficking allegations, the country’s Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has said that information at its disposal including those handed over by the Nigerian Police have further proven how the suspected officers allegedly operate with drug traffickers.

NDLEA noted that the details, when placed side-by-side, revealed clearly how the officers still in its custody, related with transborder drug barons in Ethiopia and Brazil to get the products into Nigeria and that none of its officers had contact with the drug dealers on the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria route.

The anti-narcotic agency, on Wednesday, said that shreds of evidence before it showed that both Kyari and the four others linked to drug trafficking were obviously not strangers to the barons outside the country.

According to NDLEA, the conversations obtained through the undercover agent on the 25-kilogram that came into the country and statements attributed by the Police to one of the officers under detention proved that explicitly.

Debunking allegations circulating publicly that its officers were involved in the deals, the anti-drug agency noted that none of its officers contacted the dealers, adding records have proven that already.

Through a statement released by its Director, Media, and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the agency stressed that it remains committed to the evidence-based investigation and its resolve cannot be weakened by any misrepresentation of facts.

NDLEA stressed that it has no reason to shield anyone who may be indicted during the course of the ongoing investigation of a 25kg cocaine deal involving a gang headed by the suspended DCP Abba Kyari.

Part of the statement reads: “To correct some inaccuracies in the information in the public space that NDLEA officers at the Enugu airport were the ones who received from the cartel details about the mule coming from Addis Ababa, the Agency wishes to quote from the transcript of Abba Kyaris recorded conversation with our undercover officer and a portion of ASP James Bawas statement to the police as documented in the police investigation report, a copy of which was made available to the Agency, to state that its an established fact that its the Abba Kyaris team that was contacted by the cartel and without doubt the records clearly show how their ring works.

“Recall that after NDLEA requested for Kyari and others for interrogation, they were questioned by the police, after which they were handed over along with the report of their interrogation.

“According to the police investigation report, ASP James Bawa in his statement to the police reveals that he was called by an informant identified as IK from Brazil who told him that a drug courier will be arriving onboard Ethiopian Airlines in Enugu.

“He explained further that a pointer from IK, the Brazil-based informant met with him at about 1420hrs on 19th January 2022 outside the airport and showed him a picture of the courier. Subsequently, they sighted the suspect as he exited the airport terminal after all arrival clearance formalities, and he was arrested with another associate.

“In his own recorded conversation with our undercover officer, Abba Kyari also said the following: They are greedy, seriously greedy (referring to his informants), we tried to have them accept 40% but they refused, except 50%, they know the rudiment of the deal very well, they are the ones that do the packing. From Brazil, one of the informants accompanied it to Ethiopia. You understand; one of the informants accompanied the goods to Ethiopia, one of the informants that give us information. He is the boy of the big baron.

“Addis, from Addis it will be given to those to proceed further with it, he will get their snapshots without their knowledge. Yes, he will reveal those that are conveying it further, get snapshots of theirs without their knowledge and send to us (Abba Kyaris team).

“So we already know the goods, pictures and the clothes they are wearing, hope you understand, we know your name, he will give us everything. So, automatically my team will just be waiting, they will just see you and arrest you.

“Responding to our officers question on whether his boys are usually stationed inside or outside the airport, Abba Kyari said, Yes, yes, some are outside while some are inside. They will just allow you to finish arrival formalities and arrest you the moment you come out”.

