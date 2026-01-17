How 9month old Lagos twins die 24hrs after immunisation

A Lagos family has been thrown into deep mourning following the tragic death of nine-month-old identical twins, Testimony and Timothy, who reportedly died less than 24 hours after receiving routine immunisation at a primary health care centre in the state.

The sad development has sparked widespread outrage and calls for investigation from Nigerians particularly from many who were yet to get over the circumstances surrounding the death of multiple awards winning writer, Chimamanda Adichie’s son death.

Their father, Samuel Alozie, popularly known as Promise Samuel on social media, broke down in grief as he recounted the events leading up to his babies deaths in Lagos.

The incident was said to have occurred on December 24, 2025, when Alozie took his twin sons to a primary health care centre in Lagos for their scheduled immunisation.

According to him, the children were healthy, active and showed no signs of illness before the visit to the medical facility within their council.

However, shortly after receiving the injections, the twins reportedly became unusually weak.

“After the injection, they were very weak. They couldn’t eat, they couldn’t play, they couldn’t even disturb like they used to,” Alozie said in an emotional video shared on his social media page.

He explained that a nurse at the facility advised him to administer paracetamol if the babies developed a fever.

Acting on that advice, he and his wife gave the twins paracetamol at home and also bathed them in an attempt to reduce their rising temperature.

Despite these efforts, the children’s condition did not improve, and about 24 hours after, especially on Christmas Day, both twins died at the same time.

“It happened that the immunisation was conducted on the 24th of December in the morning, and on the morning of the 25th of December, they died. You can’t tell me that my children, who were not sick, who were strong and sound, are just dead.”

In another heartbreaking video that went viral on social media, Alozie showed the lifeless bodies of his sons placed in separate body bags, a moment that has drawn sympathy and anger from thousands of Nigerians online.

The grieving father insisted that his children had no history of serious illness since birth, noting that mild fevers in the past usually subsided after giving them paracetamol.

“My children are strong,” he said. “From the first day they were born, I’ve been taking them for immunisation. Just because I decided to do the right thing, to fulfil the righteousness of taking them for immunisation, I lost both of them.”

Alozie also raised concerns about the health care centre, stating that the nurse who administered the injections on that day was not the usual official who attended to his children.

He further rejected preliminary explanations allegedly given by the health facility, which reportedly attributed the deaths to “food bacteria.”

“The nurse is talking about bacteria, food bacteria,” he said angrily. “How can food bacteria kill my children? Food that I’ve been giving them from one month to nine months never killed them. How is it possible?”

While an autopsy has reportedly been conducted, the Lagos State Ministry of Health and the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board have yet to issue an official statement on the incident or release the findings.

Alozie, however, expressed fears that the outcome of the investigation might be compromised to protect the government-owned facility.

“I’m scared,” he said. “This is government to government. The primary health centre belongs to the government, and the people handling the case are government people.”

In a desperate plea, the bereaved father called on lawyers, human rights activists and the general public to help him seek justice, saying he lacks the financial means to pursue the case alone.

“Please, if you are a lawyer, a human rights lawyer, help me,” he cried. “I have buried my children, but their spirits are not at peace. They died untimely deaths, and I need justice for them.”