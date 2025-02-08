How 37yrs old man kill elder brother over food in Anambra

A 37-year-old man, Anthony Okafor, has been arrested by the Anambra Police Command after the suspect allegedly killed the elder for eating the food left at home in Abagana axis of the state.

Okay for was said to have stabbed his 45-year-old elder brother, Emmanuel Okafor, with a stick with sharp edge on his chest during argument over the use of foodstuffs left in the house.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and was confirmed dead by the medical experts on duty after all efforts to rescue him proved abortive.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the development on Saturday, stated that the suspect was apprehended yesterday after the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ikenga added that the case has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, the state tate capital for investigation.

While assuring that the suspect would be arraigned before court on the conclusion of the investigation, the spokesperson noted that the incident highlighted the importance of addressing domestic violence and conflicts amongst family members.

“It also underscores the need to manage conflicts and emotions healthily and constructively to avoid irreparable consequences”, he added.

Narrating how the incident occurred, Ikenga said: “Police operatives attached to the Abagana Police Divisional Headquarters and AVG Operatives, Abagana on 7th February 2025 by 7 pm arrested one Anthony Kosisochukwu Okafor aged 37 years of Adegbe Village, Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area over the death of his elder brother, Mr Emmanuel Okafor aged 45 years.

“The suspect confessed to having engaged the victim in a fight over a heated argument about using foodstuffs in the house. Kosisochukwu was said to have used a stick to pierce the deceased chest”.