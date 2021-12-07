How 32-yrs old man beats cigarette seller to death over N50 in Lagos

The Nigeria Police have arrested a 32-year old man, Biodun Adebiyi, for beating a 30-year old cigarette seller, Mukaila Adamu to death over N50 balance.

The suspect was said to have been arrested alongside others by detectives from Idiroko divisional headquarters in Lagos.

Confirming the incident, the Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement yesterday, stated that the divisional police officer, Shadrach Oriloye, had mobilised detectives to the scene and arrested the suspects involved in Adamu’s death.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the body of the deceased has been deposited in a morgue for autopsy as investigation on the matter continues.

As gathered, Adebiyi was said to have gone to a shop in the Ajegunle axis of Idiroko to buy cigarettes where Adamu had attended to him.

About eight hours later around 10pm, the suspect was said to have returned to the shop, demanding his N50 balance from Adamu and in an ensuing argument, he started beating the seller which eventually led to his death.

The father of the deceased, Adamu Abubakar, who was said to have reported the incident to the Police, stated that the suspect descended heavily on his son, with fist blows, which had caused his son to collapse and was confirmed dead at the hospital.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

