How 32-year-old Nigerian defraud US banks, purchase jewelry, clothes, others

A 32-year-old United States-based Nigerian, Sulemon Arowokoko, has been handed jail terms after defrauding banks in the country and purchased different items with its proceeds, as well as, shipped them to the West African nation.

The Nigerian, a resident of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, has been sentenced to 44 months (three years and eight months) imprisonment on his conviction of conspiracy, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Before Arowokoko was sentenced, Assistant United States Attorney, Jeffrey Bengel, who prosecuted the case for the government, disclosed that he was part of a conspiracy involved in using stolen identity information to induce financial institutions to issue credit and debit cards on victim customers’ accounts.

Over the course of approximately two years, Arowokoko used those fraudulently obtained credit and debit cards to obtain more than $250,000 worth of gift cards, clothes, jewelry, cologne, perfume, furniture, and other items.

The 32-year-old Pittsburgh resident, after purchasing the items from different online stores, shipped some of the items to Nigeria as part of the conspiracy.

When the allegations were read before the Nigerian, he admitted to committing the crime and was sentenced by a federal court Judge, Nicolas Ranjan, in accordance with the law.

Announcing outcome of the court proceedings yesterday, a US Attorney, Cindy Chung, commended the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and United States Postal Inspection Service for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Arowokoko.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

