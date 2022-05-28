How 31 guests died during free-food stampede in Rivers

A give-away service organised by a new generation church, Kings Kingdom Assembly, has resulted in a stampede that claimed no fewer than 31 guests and left dozens of others with varying degrees of injuries in Rivers State.

As gathered, the stampede started when guests, in a bid to secure a better position and seat before the free-food event commenced, started jostling to gain entrance into the premises for the event in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The large number of guests, who had arrived as early as 6 am for an event expected to start 9 am, had to push through a small entrance at the venue, Port Harcourt Polo Club, a bigger facility than the church premises, which could accommodate the anticipated crowd.

It was learnt that the guests on arrival met gate to the premises locked and all efforts to get the management of the premises and the organisers to explain reasons for their inability to access the premises proved abortive.

However, at about 8am, some sportsmen arrived and opened the small entrance to have their training session, only for the crowd to see it as an opportunity to access the tent that was mounted by the church for the program.

The annual event, it was learnt, provided an opportunity for the church to share free food and other valuable items with members of the public.

But the fourth edition became a disaster when a crowd that could not be controlled by the church arrived earlier than the 9am scheduled time for the event.

Another eyewitness said the church, after all-night worship that started on Friday, announced to its members that the much-anticipated giveaway service would hold on Saturday by 9am.

Confirming the death toll, the acting spokesperson for the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the 31 deaths, saying the church had organised the outreach to give out palliatives to the underprivileged in society before the unexpected occurred.

She said: “It is 31 persons that died. It was a stampede because a church was trying to give out palliative. They were about to start the event by 9am or so. But some people went there and broke into the place and went inside.

“So people started rushing in and there was a stampede. From the information we have, the church was trying to gift items and food to assist the underprivileged.

“Meanwhile, investigations have commenced to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the incident,” Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, stated.

A similar incident in December 2020 also claimed some lives when a crowd gathered for a Christmas palliative organized by an online sales platform in Port Harcourt.

