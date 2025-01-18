How 2yrs old pupil drown inside Lagos school’s swimming poll

The Lagos State Government has shutdown a School, Smiley Kids Montessori following death of a 2-year-old pupil, Rapheala Ogbodo, who drowned inside its swimming pool in Heritage Place Estate, Sangotedo axis of the state.

It stated that the school was shut for a preliminary investigation to ascertain the circumstances that resulted in the toddler’s death, particularly as regards her drowning inside the school’s swimming pool.

The Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Kayode Sutton, who confirmed the closure on Saturday, said that the premises was sealed yesterday for proper investigation on the child’s death.

Meanwhile, the government has commiserated with family of the deceased pupil, just as it reiterated its commitment to preventing future occurrences across the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON