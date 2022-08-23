How 26yrs old fun seeker drown in Lagos beach

A 26-year-old, Olamilekan Olubusade, has been reported to have drown while swimming with his friends at Alpha Beach in Ajah axis of Lagos State.

The elder brother of the deceased, Ayorinde Olubusade, was said to have reported the case to the Ilasan police division.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that Olubusade’s body was yet to be recovered as at press time.

Hundeyin, while speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, in Lagos said that information received from Ayorinde revealed that on Monday, at about 5.17 p.m. his younger brother, Olamilekan, of Igbo Efon area, Ilasan of Lagos went to Alpha Beach, Igbo Efon to swim with his friends.

The spokesperson disclosed that Ayorinde said his younger brother allegedly drowned in the beach. All efforts to trace him proved abortive.

He further said that search and rescue team have been deployed to recover the deceased body.

“Meanwhile, search and rescue operations by Marine police and local divers, with a view to recovering the body are being intensified. Investigation is in progress,” he said.

