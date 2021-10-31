How 26-year-old female student drown in Taraba

A 26-year-old student, Clara Jacob, of the Taraba State Polytechnic has been found dead in a swimming pool minutes after she drowned at a private swimming poll in Jalingo, the state capital.

The deceased student was said to be swimming with her colleagues when she suddenly went missing and was later seen at the seep part of the poll, struggling for survival.

It was learnt that after the friends discovered her, they seek the assistance of the pool manager, but turned them down the request, saying I cannot swim.

According to the friends, after several minutes of frantic efforts to save her, we only succeed in pulling her lifeless body out of the pool.

The elder brother to the deceased, Jacob Joseph, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said the body of the Computer Science student has been taken to the Federal Medical Center, Jalingo, and deposited at the Morgue.

He said: “I am shocked beyond words to know that my own sister is no more. More surprising to me is that I heard she was nowhere to be found and the pool manager said he does not know how to swim not to talk more of searching for her at the deep side of the pool,” Joseph said.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state, Abdullahi Usman, said the incident was yet to reach his desk by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Jalingo, LGA.

The police spokesperson, however, gave an assurance that an investigation would commence into the incident immediately after he receives the brief.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

